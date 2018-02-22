Man Utd legend Giggs takes swipe at Pep’s Man City

Ryan Giggs says Pep Guardiola's Manchester City need to win multiple titles before they can be considered the greatest Premier League side ever.



Speaking in Monaco, Giggs said: "At the moment they're up there because of the performances and the results that they've shown this year.



"I think to compare them to ourselves, Arsenal, Chelsea, you have to win multiple titles, you have to be consistent, not just one wonder season, which they are having.



"But the way that they play this year, they're capable of doing that. It's up to the other clubs, the likes of United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham to do better next year and to challenge and see how they handle that.



"I think everyone recognises the football that they're playing this year is high up there with some of the best we've seen in the Premier League era."



City now need just six more top-flight victories from their final 11 fixtures to guarantee they will be crowned champions having blitzed their rivals by dropping only nine points so far.