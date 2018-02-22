Man Utd legend hits out at Di Francesco after Liverpool Champions League win
26 April at 21:32Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand had no mercy for Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco as the former Red Devils was asked to comment the giallorossi’s Champions League defeat at hands of Liverpool on Tuesday night.
“The was the team was lined-up is just ridiculous”, Ferdinand told BT Sports.
“Maybe Di Francesco didn’t have time to watch Liverpool this season. Roma made no pressure on the ball and their defenders are not quick enough. He put Roma in the hends of Liverpool. We said that before the first half and that’s exactly what happened.”
“It doesn’t happen very frequently to give the manager all the blame for the team’s defeat but this time I think Roma were abandoned by their manager.”
Liverpool sealed a crucial 5-2 win at Anfield Road on Tuesday night and the giallorossi will be in desperate need of a 3-0 win at the Olimpico next week. The Italians have already achieved the same result last month when they eliminated Barcelona from the quarter finals of the competition.”
