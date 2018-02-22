Former Man Utd defender and club legend Rio Ferdinand has predicted Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to go through in their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie against Juventus at Wembley.With the tie level at 2-2 from the first leg, Spurs will head into the second leg with a big away goal advantage after Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen had scored a goal each in the first-leg as Gonzalo Higuain had scored twice for the Old Lady early in the lead.And Ferdinand, who works for British media channel BTSport, was seen leaving his hotel for Wembley in a video published by CalcioMercato today. The Englishman was surrounded by cameras as soon as he left. He was asked for his prediction about the game. Ferdinand said: "Tottenham to go through."And while it won't be a surprise if Spurs do go through despite the absence of Toby Alderweireld, but Juventus will be without both Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi, with Blaise Matuidi, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala back fit.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)