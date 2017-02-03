Man Utd legend regrets not signing Chelsea star
05 February at 12:40Writing in his Daily Telegraph column, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has revealed that he wanted to sign Chelsea star N’Golo Kante last summer. The Frenchman bossed Leicester City’s midfield in the 2015/16 campaign giving the Foxes a vital help to win their first, legendary, Premier League title in their history.
Giggs was the assistant of former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal last year and the Welshman has revealed that Manchester United should have triggered the player’s release clause before Chelsea to secure the services of the best midfielder in the Premier League.
'All I can say is that last season I hoped United would sign Kante, and in the end his buy-out clause looked very good value at £29million’, Giggs said.
'Kante hunts the ball down. He is so quick to cover space, get to the ball and make the tackle. I have played against that kind of opponent over the years. They are a nightmare - you cannot shake them off.'
The former Manchester United winger is not the only one to have revealed his interest in Kante as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has also said that he wanted to sign the Frenchman last year.
