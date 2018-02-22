Man Utd legend thinks Pogba would be better at City

Paul Pogba is not suited to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and would be “a better player” at Manchester City or Tottenham, says Paul Ince.



Questions continue to be asked of an 105 million euros addition at Old Trafford and his contribution to the collective cause.



Pogba is now seeing his future called into question, following a recent benching, and Ince concedes that the 24-year-old is the wrong fit for a side which places more emphasis on defensive strength than free-flowing Premier League rivals.



The former United midfielder told Paddy Power: “Pogba has been made a scapegoat for the way the team are performing, when he’s the one being played out of position. But he isn’t the only problem.



“If you put the Frenchman into Manchester City’s team, or even Tottenham’s team, you’ll see a better player.



“I don’t believe that the way Jose Mourinho has United playing is suited to him.



“Alexis Sanchez looks as though he’s trying to do everything at once, there’s no connection between the players.



“When you look at Spurs, there are players who work together so well, like [Harry] Kane, [Christian] Eriksen, [Mousa] Dembele and Son [Heung-min].



“They link up together – but it all feels disjointed in the Manchester United attack. They don’t know how to play with each other.”