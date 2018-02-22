Man Utd & Liverpool 18/19 home kit leaked
18 April at 21:05Manchester United and Liverpool are currently second and third in the English Premier league standings as they both look set to qualify for next year's UCL. Klopp's side are still alive in this year's UCL competition as they will be facing Roma in the Semi-finals of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions league. Looking on to next season, it seems like Manchester United and Liverpool's potential jerseys have been leaked. You can view the pictures of the United leaked shirt here (FootyHeadlines) as you can see the ones of Liverpool here (FootyHeadlines). You can also click on our gallery section to view more pics as well right here on Calciomercato.com.
