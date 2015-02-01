Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquires to Paris Saint-Germain over signing one of their star players Julian Draxler.

The arrival of Neymar for a world record-breaking fee of £200m from Barcelona has caused unrest among the PSG attackers, with German Draxler being one of them.

The Daily Express via the Gambling Times now claim that the four clubs have been made known of the former Wolfsburg players’ availability and so are beginning discussions with PSG representatives.

The quad are all in looking for another attacker to bolster their options in front of goal, with Liverpool in need of a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, should he move to Barcelona, Manchester United looking for alternatives to Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic, Arsenal seeking for another Thomas Lemar, and Chelsea searching for some added insurance, with their forward Diego Costa in exile in Brazil and seeming destined for a move to Atletico Madrid.