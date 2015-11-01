Man Utd: Liverpool pounce on long-time target, Mou eyes deal for Barça winger
25 August at 12:21No secret José Mourihno requested three signings at the beginning of the summer. The Portuguese tactician has revealed his request a few weeks ago but only three players have joined the Old Trafford so far in the transfer window.
Manchester United have been trading Inter’s Ivan Perisic for very long time but the Croat seems close to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants which means José Mourinho has to look somewhere else if he wants to get some attacking reinforcement before the end of August.
According to The Guardinan, the Special One is a long time admirer of Barcelona winger Arda Turan. The Turkey International will be allowed to leave Barcelona as soon as Ousmane Dembélé arrives at the Camp Nou and Mourinho is reported to be interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid star.
Arda, however, is not the only player to have been linked with a move to the Old Trafford. Renato Sanches, in fact, is known to be wanted at the Old Trafford for almost one year. The Portuguese starlet is facing uncertain future at Bayern Munich and Manchester United are monitoring his situation although the Kicker reports that Liverpool have emerged as late competitors for the signing of the 19-year-old.
