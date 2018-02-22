Man Utd, Liverpool target admits ‘Messi is from another planet’

Lionel Messi’s match-winning performance for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid has seen Jose Maria Gimenez describe the Argentine as being “from another planet”.



The mercurial forward swept home a typically emphatic free-kick in a top-of-the-table encounter at Camp Nou on Sunday to send his side eight points clear at the La Liga summit.



Atletico defender Gimenez concedes that the talismanic 30-year-old is unplayable at times, with his latest goal just another example of the unworldly ability one of the all-time greats possesses.

The Uruguayan told beIN Sports: "Messi is from another planet.



"He scored a golazo from a free kick. There is nothing to reproach our team for. What we lacked was to start the first half as we started the second. If we had done that, the game would have been different.



"More than anything, it was attitude - in the first half, they were all over us. I wish we had a time machine and could begin the first half like the second when the attitude was different and we went for the game."