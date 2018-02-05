Man Utd loanee begins recovery after sustaining thigh injury
05 February at 18:30
Valencia midfielder Andreas Pereira has begun the process of recovering from the injury he sustained during his side’s 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final defeat against Barcelona last week.
He was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge by Blaugrana utility man Sergi Roberto, after which he was forced off at half-time with a bad knock to his thigh.
Indeed, he has posted an Instagram story which shows videos of him working hard in order to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible. He will want to impress during what is left of this season, as he is on loan from Manchester United and is considered a part of their future plans.
The Spanish club are not hopeful of him returning to action within the next month, but the Brazilian is determined to be out for as little time as possible.
Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto has apologised to the player and has sent him an emotional message via social media.
