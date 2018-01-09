Andreas Pereira has confirmed that he wants to remain at Valencia. The Portuguese youngster left Manchester United in the summer to go to Spain on loan, against Jose Mourinho’s advice.

Having played an instrumental role in helping Valencia beat Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey (4-0) recently, he revealed in an interview that he was happy in Spain.

"I'm here and I want to stay,"

Back in November, the 22-year-old had said that remaining with Los Che

He wasn’t even a regular starter back then, but he has since been on the teamsheet in eight consecutive games. And to think that Mourinho was considering recalling his man because of a raft of injuries to the Red Devils’ midfield.

"I felt very good. Each game I feel better, I'm improving," he said. "I'm happy to help the team and give my best. This result gives us a lot of confidence and we need to work, be humble in order to continue to grow starting from keeping a clean sheet.”