Man Utd: Maldini makes huge claim about Alexis Sanchez
20 April at 20:30Ex-Milan defender and rossoneri legend Paolo Maldini spoke to the press about the upcoming Juve versus Napoli game (via IlBianconero), here is what he had to say on the matter as he also talked about Alexis Sanchez:
" Juve vs Napoli? The key of the game will be Juve's backline versus Napoli's three forwards. The Napoli forwards are good to find open space but Juve don't usually give up much space so let's see who comes out on top. Juve are used to these types of games so this is why they have the edge I would say. I think their secret is they have a lot of depth within their squad so they can rest players during the season. Best bianconeri player you ever faced? I would say Zidane. Young strikers who gave you a hard time? I would say Alexis Sanchez. I was older then and he was young so he gave me some problems. He has done pretty well for Barcelona and Arsenal too as he is very quick...".
