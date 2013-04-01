Man Utd manager Mourinho blames Man City loss on "Gods of football"

José Mourinho was disappointed after the derby defeat in the Premier League at home at Old Trafford by 2 goals to 1 in the Premier League.



Speaking to Sky Sports after wards Mourinho stated that: "Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by the luck, and the gods of football are behind them. Two bad goals. Not what you expect to concede. City have good qualities. They have a huge percentage of ball but their creation we kept control of. They scored two goals which were quite unbelievable to concede. They scored two goals out of nothing with rebounds, two easy goals. We did good things, we did bad things. I think they are a very good team, they are lucky, they have decisions in their favour."



In conclusion Mourinho was asked if the title race was over stating that: "I don't know, I think they're a good team. They're lucky but Tuesday is another game in the Premier League. They have a great advantage but everyone will fight."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)