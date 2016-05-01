Man Utd manager Mourinho preparing bid for ex AC Milan starlet Bryan Cristante

British tabloid The Sun report that Manchester United's Portuguese manager is keen on former AC Milan youth team star Bryan Cristante who is currently enjoying success under Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta after joining the club on loan this past summer from Benfica.



Atalanta have an option to make the deal permanent should they pay £10 million until the end of June 2018 and could trigger that clause before shipping him on to the Premier League and Manchester United who, according to The Sun are leading the race to sign Cristante.



According to the report, Manchester United are in pole position due to the reluctance from other interested clubs Atletico Madrid, Inter and Juventus to pay Atalanta's asking price of £31 million, something Mourinho is allegedly prepared to do.



Furthermore, it is reported that Cristante himself is very keen on trying his wings at Old Trafford as well as the chance of playing beside French midfield star Paul Pogba.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)