Man Utd meet Napoli star over possible summer move
09 March at 13:55Representatives of Manchester United are said to have met Dries Mertens to discuss a possible summer transfer of the Belgian star in the summer. Naples-based paper Il Mattino (via calcionapoli1926) claims that representatives of the Red Devils met the Belgian star in a hotel based in the city centre.
The talented winger, who has been playing as false nine to replace injured Arkadiusz Milik this season, has yet to reach agreement with his club over a possible contract extension and reports in Naples claim that the Belgian is looking for alternatives to his future at the San Paolo.
Mertens’ current deal expires in 2018. He has 23 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions with Napoli so far this season.
The 29-year-old is said to have rejected a contract extension offer from Napoli. The club had reportedly offered him a new € 2.4 million-a-year salary which is two times more of what he gets at the moment.
