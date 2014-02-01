Man Utd midfielder agrees deal to join Turkish giants
15 February at 17:30According to Fotomaç, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed personal terms with Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş. The Belgian’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, while talks over a renewal have repeatedly stalled. Therefore, it now seems likely he will depart Old Trafford this summer.
Red Devils manager José Mourinho had been keen to keep hold of Fellaini, who has proven to be a very important player during the Portuguese tactician’s time in Manchester. However, reports in Turkey now suggest he has reached an agreement with the Istanbul club with a view to a summer transfer.
Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have also been linked with a swoop for the former Everton man, but it seems they have been beaten to his signature by their league rivals.
Last week, it was confirmed that he will miss two months of action after undergoing knee surgery, having been substituted after just seven minutes on the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
(Fotomaç)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
