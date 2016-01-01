Man Utd midfielder set for January stay
21 December at 18:27Marouane Fellaini is not going to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer window, sources have exclusively told ESPN.com.
The Belgian midfielder has 17 appearances with the Red Devils so far this season and he’s getting some game time, although not on a regular basis. Fellaini, 29, was spotted in Milan yesterday and it hadn’t take long to link him with a move to either AC Milan or Inter.
According to some other reports in the UK, Fellaini could leave the Old Trafford in January on loan, which is the only formula both Serie A clubs could use to sign any reinforcement in the incoming transfer window.
Fellaini, however, is going nowhere in January and is set to end the current campaign at the Old Trafford. The Belgium International joined Manchester United for €32 million from Everton in 2013 but has been quite failing to justify his price-tag during his time at the Old Trafford.
