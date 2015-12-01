England midfielder Michael Carrick will stay at Manchester United for one more season. The 35-year-old, who will have his testimonial with the club next month, has penned a 12-month extension with the Premier League giants which will mean his career at Old Trafford will have spanned 12 years.



After the announcement was made, Carrick declared that; “What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet. I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue. My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season. I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day.”



His boss Jose Mourinho was also full of praise for the man from the North-East, explaining that; “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season. He is one of the true professionals of the game. Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team. I am delighted he has extended his contract and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for his well-deserved testimonial match next Sunday."