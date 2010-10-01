Man Utd: Mou ponders Rooney-Lukaku swap deal as agent of top target holds new contract talks
15 April at 18:40Manchester United will be looking to sign at least one new striker next summer and the Red Devils have set sights on several big names around Europe. From Romelu Lukaku to Antoine Griezmann to Dries Mertens, some of the best strikers of the Old Continent are being linked with a summer move to Manchester United.
Representatives of the Premier League giants are said to have met agents of Dries Mertens a few weeks ago to begin transfer talks. According to Sky Sport, however, Napoli have also offered the Belgian winger a new contract given that his current deal expires in 2018.
Mertens, however, has put new contract talks on hold as he reportedly wants to wait until the end of the season before giving a definitive answer. At the moment there are the 50% of chances to see Mertens either stay or leave the San Paolo at the end of the season, Sky reports.
Meantime English tabloids provide transfer updates regarding Romelu Lukaku. Mertens’ compatriot is the Premier League leading scorer and may not sign a new deal with Everton having attracted the interest of the Red Devils as well as their Premier League rivals Chelsea.
The Daily Star claims Manchester United want to lower Lukaku’s £ 70 million price-tag offering out of favour striker Wayne Rooney in exchange for the Belgian striker. Manchester United would of course add a cash offer to involve Rooney, a product of Everton academy, in a player-plus cash swap deal to sign Lukaku.
Go to comments