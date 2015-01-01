Man Utd: Mourinho adds Dybala to shopping list as Man City join Neymar race
21 May at 11:16Manchester United are planning to strengthen their attacking department in the summer and several big names are being linked with a move to the Old Trafford. Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti are said to be top transfer targets of the Red Devils although reports in Spain and England suggest Mourinho has added two more top strikers to his transfer shopping list.
Don Balon claims the Special One wants to sign Juve star Paulo Dybala who is contracted with the Serie A giants until 2021 and who would not cost less than his former teammate Paul Pogba who swapped the J Stadium with the Old Trafford for € 105 million last summer.
Mourinho believes Dybala will ‘dominate’ football over the next few years and is reportedly ready to break the bank to sign him at the end of the season.
Juventus are not willing to sell the Argentinean and would only change their minds if the player asks to leave the club.
La Joya, however, is not the only top class striker to have been linked with a summer move the Old Trafford. Speculations over the future of Neymar, in fact, are coming thick and fast and if a recent report of the Sunday Express is to be believed, the Barcelona star is a transfer target of both Manchester United and Manchester City.
Which striker would you buy if you were #Mourinho?#ManUtd #Transfers— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) May 21, 2017
Neymar’s exit rumours are becoming more consistent day by day especially after that the player’s father has reportedly suggested his son to move to the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
If the Brazilian will chose to leave Barcelona, however, Guardiola would also pounce on the player who has recently revealed to be dreaming of working with the former Barça boss.
