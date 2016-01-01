Man Utd: Mourinho blocks exit of Inter and AC Milan midfield target

Manchester United boss José Mourinho doesn’t want Marouane Fellaini to leave the Old Trafford in January and, according to Sky Sport, the Portuguese tactician has blocked a potential departure of the Belgian midfielder in the incoming transfer window.



According to the Italian broadcasters, Mourinho wants to keep the former Everton star at the Old Trafford despite rumours linking Fellaini with leaving the Red Devils in January.



​Fellaini, 29, was spotted in Milan last week and, in return, the Belgian star had been rumoured to be joining either AC Milan or Inter in January. Sky Italia, however, also reports that neither the rossoneri nor the nerazzurri have ever made contact to sign Fellaini in January and that the Belgian midfielder is set to stay at Manchester United until the end of the current campaign.



​Fellaini has 17 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season and is said to be on very good terms with José Mourinho.

