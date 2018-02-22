Man Utd: Mourinho changes his mind about Perisic

Inter star Ivan Perisic was one of Manchester United’s top summer target less than one year ago. The Red Devils had been chasing the Croatian winger for long time but Inter refused to sell him. At the end of the summer transfer window Perisic signed a new contract with Inter.



The Croat has had a stunning start to the season but over the last few months his performances have dropped and Inter are now in the middle of the race to qualify for the Champions League.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports Mourinho is still an admirer of Perisic although he is not in contact anymore with the player’s entourage.



The Special One signed Alexis Sanchez in the summer and does not want to sign a new attacking winger at the end of the season.



Manchester United’s priority will be to strengthen their midfield whilst Inter may only sell Perisic if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.



The price-tag of the Croat, however, may be much lower than last summer’s unless Perisic improves his performances in the last part of the campaign and during the World Cup.

