Man Utd: Mourinho drops interest in Varane, pounce on Barcelona duo
13 December at 11:40Manchester United are looking for some defensive reinforcements and according to reports in Spain José Mourinho has set his sights on a few top La Liga players. No secret the Special One is a long time admirer of Real Madrid star Raphael Varane with Mourinho who has been monitoring the Frenchman for very long time. According to Don Balon, however, the Special One is now interested in another defender playing in the Spanish league and has dropped his interest in Varane.
The Spanish news outlet, in fact, reports Mourinho is interested in Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti who has been the best centre-back of the blaugrana so far this season. The former Lyon star is now injured but Manchester United are keeping a very close eye on him.
Mourinho is also interested in signing the La Liga giants’ defender Sergi Roberto. The latter will see his contract expire at the end of the season and is available in the January transfer window for his release clause of € 40 million.
Barcelona president Bartomeu, however, has recently told Sergi Roberto that he will soon be offered a new deal.
