Man Utd: Mourinho enchanted by Napoli midfielder, Man City target
20 April at 16:50According to the latest reports from British online newspaper The Independent, Manchester United manager José Mourinho is determined to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho during this summer’s transfer window.
The Partenopei regista has been in sublime form over the course of the past 18 months or so, which has prompted interest from the Red Devils, as well as Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.
However, Mourinho has been so impressed by the Italian internationalist that he is now fixated by the idea of beating the likes of Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to his signature.
Indeed, the Portuguese tactician believes that the former Hellas Verona starlet would be a perfect fit for the 4-3-3 formation he plans to use next season, while his qualities would also give Paul Pogba a better platform on which to rediscover his best form.
(The Independent)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
