Man Utd: Mourinho explains dominance of Liverpool

Jose Mourinho admitted he was delighted to see Romelu Lukaku give Dejan Lovren a nightmare 90 minutes in Manchester United's victory over Liverpool.



Lovren and fellow Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold endured an afternoon to forget as they were continually outmuscled by the Belgian as the home side left Old Trafford with a 2-1 victory. And while Lukaku did not find the net Mourinho was pleased to see him making an impact, while insisting that he did not go out to target Lovren.



"We gave options to the players. I am not the kind of mechanic coach that says A pass to B, B to C, C to D. We have different options," the manager explained to reporters. "We have also the possibility of the long ball to [Scott] McTominay and to play against [Andrew] Robertson in the air. Lukaku was confident from experience that he could be dominant towards Lovren."



Marcus Rashford was also on form for United, ending a 10-game run without scoring with a double.

They were United's only two shots on target in the entire match and Mourinho believes Rashford's brace – which came in front of England manager Gareth Southgate – will be a huge boost to his self-belief.



"He scored two goals in a big match against a top-class opponent," Mourinho told a post-match news conference after United moved five points clear of Liverpool.

