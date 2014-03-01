Man Utd: Mourinho eyes Barcelona defender as De Gea’s girlfriend searches for new home in Madrid
25 March at 09:30Manchester United will sign several new players in the summer. José Mourinho has already informed the club that he needs new signing to strengthen the team. Talking to Sky Sport in Italy two weeks ago, the Special One insisted that the Red Devils need new players to become title contenders.
At least one new defender is desperately needed at the Old Trafford and with Luke Shaw who has reportedly requested to leave the club at the end of the season, Mourinho has identified a Barcelona defender to replace the former Southampton star.
The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona defender Jordi Alba. Mourinho’s is said to be an admirer of the 28-year-old defender and the player will reportedly make a decision over his future once he will learn the identity of Barcelona’s new coach.
Meantime, David De Gea’s girlfriend is reported to be searching for a new home for herself and her man amid reports linking the Spain International with a summer move to Real Madrid.
According to Diario Gol, David De Gea’s girlfriend Edurne has been searching for a new property in the neighbourhood of La Finca where the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos are currently living.
Real Madrid, however, have yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United over De Gea’s summer move. Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also said to be a transfer target of the Merengues.
