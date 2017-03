Manchester United will sign several new players in the summer. José Mourinho has already informed the club that he needs new signing to strengthen the team. Talking to Sky Sport in Italy two weeks ago, the Special One insisted that the Red Devils need new players to become title contenders.At least one new defender is desperately needed at the Old Trafford and with Luke Shaw who has reportedly requested to leave the club at the end of the season, The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona defenderMourinho’s is said to be an admirer of the 28-year-old defender and the player will reportedly make a decision over his future once he will learn the identity of Barcelona’s new coach.​Meantime, David De Gea’s girlfriend is reported to be searching for a new home for herself and her man amid reports linking the Spain International with a summer move to Real Madrid. ​According to Diario Gol , David De Gea’s girlfriendhas been searching for a new property in the neighbourhood of La Finca where the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos are currently living.