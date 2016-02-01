Man Utd, Mourinho: ‘I’d cost more than Neymar’

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is to put on his football boots to play for Alan Shearer’s team in this afternoon’s benefit match to raise funds for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The Portuguses tactician will be part of a squad that also contains former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp and ex England goalkeeper David James.



The opposition team will be coached by Les Ferdinand and this will include former Arsenal legend David Seaman and current Stoke City striker Peter Crouch.



The Special One was asked his thoughts on the summer transfer campaign with Man United that brought in three stars during the summer: Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic plus Zlatan Ibrahimovic who made return at the club after that the Red Devils had failed to offer him a new deal.



Mourinho revealed to be ‘bored’ about questions on the transfer window but made a funny joke when he was what his price-tag would be in the current transfer market: “One pound more than Neymar”, the Special One brilliantly replied.

