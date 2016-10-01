Man Utd: Mourinho issues warning over referee ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United boss José Mourinho released an interview with Sky Italia on Thursday night, minutes after the final whistle of the Red Devils’ Europa League away clash to Anderlecht. The Special One was not disappointed for the result especially because the Red Devils will play the return leg at home next week.



“It’s no bad result for us. We have a small advantage now because we’ll be playing the return leg at home”, Mourinho said.



​With Manchester United that will be facing Chelsea in Premier League on Sunday, Mourinho also issued a warning over referee ahead of the week-end’s Old Trafford meeting against Antonio Conte’s side.



“I hope we’ll be luckier with referees”, Mourinho said.



“We’ll be playing against the table leaders. For some reason they are the leaders but we can still finish tp four. We can’t only rely on Europa League if we want to qualify for the Champions League. Players must be fit otherwise it will be hard to face a strong team like Chelsea, we must be at our very best.”

