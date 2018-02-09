Man Utd: Mourinho reveals the future of Spurs target

Jose Mourinho says Luke Shaw will be a Manchester United player "for years" to come.



Shaw, 22, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2019 after the club triggered a one-year extension to his deal. But after working his way back into Mourinho's plans, the United manager wants the left-back to get a new long-term deal.



"He has been free of minor injuries for a few months which sometimes stops the evolution and I'm really happy," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday. "The natural consequence of it is that he will have his contract and he will be a United player for years."



With Luke it is not about changing my mind, it's just the evolution or no evolution of his potential," Mourinho added. "It's just about that. I know Shaw since he arrived in the Premier League with Southampton and I know his potential and quality.



"I like my players to be, not just on the pitch, but during the training week, and he made a big effort."