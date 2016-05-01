Juventus Director Giuseppe Marotta has fired a warning to Manchester United, saying that they won’t sell Paulo Dybala unless he asks for a move.

Dybala, 24, has long been linked with moves away from Juventus since last summer and the duo of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have already drawn links with the Argentine. This season, Dybala has scored 14 times in 19 appearances for the Old Lady.

In an interview with Sky Italia , Marotta has told that players won’t leave Juventus until they ask to leave the club, suggesting that Dybala won’t leave till the time he wants to head out of the club. Marotta said: “He is a young man. But you must have patience for him. It makes the extraordinary ordinary even when the ordinary doesn’t seem good enough.But we must wait for it.”

“Will he stay? There is no doubt about it. We will sell a player only when he asks to leave.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)