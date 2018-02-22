Man Utd, Mourinho teases Roma and Pogba after Spurs win
21 April at 22:30Manchester United boss talked to Fox Sports in Italy after the Red Devils’ win over Tottenham: “I think we deserved to win against a very good club. They have a great manager and they are aggressive, physically and tactically strong. They play well. After we scored the equalizer we got the control of the game.”
“I am happy about the performance about Pogba and the same goes for his teammates. A player like Pogba must always be fundamental. He must always be in the centre of the match, that’s why he is known as Pogba.”
“I know eight years ago we won the opening tie of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at the San Siro. Maybe Roma will manage to win the trophy but they can’t do the treble.”
Mourinho, in fact, won the Champions League as well as the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia while on charge of Inter in the 2009/10 campaign.
