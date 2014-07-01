Man Utd need to win Europa League to avoid stars’ snubs
15 May at 17:02Pressure is mounting on Manchester United as José Mourinho’s side has to win the Europa League final on the 24th of May not only to qualify for the Champions League group stage but also to persuade some of their biggest transfer targets to join the Old Trafford.
Manchester United will face Ajax in Stockholm and with several big names linked with a summer move to the red side of Manchester, there will be lot of players interested in the game’s result.
James Rodriguez, Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku are rumoured to be transfer targets of the Red Devils but according to reports in England all of them could snub a move to the Old Trafford in case the Red Devils don’t play in Champions League next season.
James is said to have already reached an agreement with Manchester United. Real Madrid, however, have yet to decide whether they want to do without the former Monaco star next season and negotiations between the two clubs should begin soon.
