Man Utd news: Antoine Griezmann discusses his plans for the future

No secret that Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is Manchester United’s priority target for the 2017 summer transfer campaign. The Frenchman has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the LaLiga giants and the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho is said to be willing to trigger it in order to welcome the services of the highly rated France International at the end of the season.



Griezmann, 25, has four years left in his contract with the Colchoneros and has released an interview with BeInSport to discuss his plans for the future.



“I have a contract with Atletico and I am happy here and so is my family”, Griezmann said.



“And besides, to leave, first the club has to want to sell me, right? I try to be happy out on the pitch and give my best for the fans. Everything's going well. Here we have sun all the year round and that is also a big help."