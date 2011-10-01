Man Utd news: José Mourinho prepares opening €70m bid for Chelsea striking targets
17 March at 18:47Manchester United manager José Mourinho is reportedly ready to offer € 70 million to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, the Sun claims.
Yesterday’s reports in England claimed that the player’s agent Mino Raiola had secretly met representatives of Manchester United ahead of the Red Devil’s Europa League clash against Rostock and today’s edition of the British tabloid insists that the Special One is now considering placing an opening bid for the hightly rated Everton striker.
Lukaku has recently rejected the chance to sign a new contract with the Toffees throwing his future at the club into major doubt.
Mino Raiola, in facts, want Everton to add a £ 50 million release clause in his client’s new deal whilst the Premier League side reckon that the player’s minimum transfer fee should be around £ 85 million.
Mourinho believes that Lukaku is the right long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic although Chelsea are also interested in signing the talented striker.
Go to comments