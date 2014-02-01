Man Utd news: José Mourinho ready to offer Napoli star ‘the best contract of his career’
14 April at 14:25No secret that Manchester United have made Napoli star Dries Mertens one of their top transfer target for the summer. The Belgium International has put his future at the San Paolo into doubt by not agreeing to terms on a contract extension with his club.
Mertens’ Napoli contract runs until 2018 and his wife is reportedly pushing for him to leave Naples at the end of the season.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Inter Vice President Javier Zanetti travelled to Naples earlier last week to begin transfer talks with the player who, however, would prefer a move abroad in order not to betray Napoli fans.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport José Mourinho sends his scouts to watch Mertens every week-end and would be open to offer the Belgian striker the best contract of his career given that the player will turn 30 in May and won’t have much more chances to sign big-money deals in the last few years of his career.
