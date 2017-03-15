Man Utd news: Mino Raiola helds secret talks for Belgian star as Ibra could move to the MLS
16 March at 18:12Mino Raiola and Manchester United have a very special relationship wince last summer as the powerful players’ agent managed to bring the likes of Henrikh Mkhitarian, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba to the Old Trafford during the previous summer transfer campaign.
The former Sweden star signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils with an option to extend his stay at the club for one more season. The Old Trafford hierarchy have yet to activate their clause and Marca (via goal.com) claims Raiola is in the USA at the moment to listen to the offer of LA Galaxy.
Raiola has demanded the MLS giants the same salary that Ibra is getting at the Old Trafford: € 12 million-a-year.
A possible summer move of Ibrahimovic, however, would be solved by Raiola himself as the Mirror reports that the Italian agent has held secret talks with Manchester United over a possible summer move of Romelu Lukaku who is another top client of Raiola.
Is the Belgian star going to replace Ibra as the Manchester United front-man next season?
