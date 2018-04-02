Man Utd news: Mou has his eyes set on Juve & Barça defenders
02 April at 22:25Jose Mourinho is already planning his summer overhaul of the Manchester United squad, monitoring two world-class defenders, one of which belonging to Juventus.
In fact, according to The Times, Mourinho is not only after Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. He also wants Juventus' left-back, Alex Sandro, who seemed destined to leave the Turin side already last summer, then for Stamford Bridge and Antonio Conte's Chelsea.
It's said that Mourinho doesn't fully trust in Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian. Therefore, he has made Alex Sandro one of his priorities this summer. Mourinho will most likely have to pay over £100m for both Samuel Umtiti and Alex Sandro, given today's market's prices.
Alex Sandro's contract expires in 2020 and he's said to be worth around €50-60m. His side will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, in what will be an exciting yet thrilling game at the Allianz Stadium.
