Man Utd news: Mou helds De Gea talks, €60m Juve star targeted
05 May at 10:32Manchester United have big plans for the summer. The Red Devils need to become credible Premier League contenders and José Mourinho is planning to spend big in the summer. A report of The Sun claimed yesterday the Special One has already reached a verbal agreement with Antoine Griezmann and today’s edition of The Daily Star reports the Portuguese tactician has held talks with David De Gea.
The Spaniard is a long time Real Madrid target and several reports in England claim the Spain star has put his house in Manchester up for sale as he’s planning to make return to Madrid at the end of the season.
Mourinho, however, still hopes he will manage to convince De Gea to stay at the Old Trafford. The Special One has reportedly held talks with the Spaniard convincing him not to push to leave the cub in the summer.
Meantime, The Sun reports Manchester United are planning to bolster their defence signing Juve star Leonardo Bonucci who is also a long time target of Manchester City.
Bonucci signed a contract extension with Juventus a few months ago and his current deal with the Old Lady expires in 2021. Juventus are not open to sell the player but Pep Guardiola is ready to offer € 60 million to seal one of the best centre-backs in the world at the moment.
