Man Utd news: Mourinho pounces on AS Roma midfield star
07 March at 17:20José Mourinho will be looking to bring new faces to the Old Trafford in the summer transfer window as Manchester United are in desperate need of new signings to fill the gap with the top four clubs in the Premier League and become credible title contenders again.
The Portuguese tactician is said to have set sights on AS Roma midfield star Kevin Strootman who is also a transfer target of Inter and had been scouted by Manchester United when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the Old Trafford hierarchy.
Strootman, 27, has less than 18 months left in his contract with the giallorossi given that his current deal expires in 2018.
The two parties have been negotiating a new contract for the Dutchman for very long time but there is yet no agreement between the player and the Serie A giants. Strootman has four goals and as much assists in 34 appearances with AS Roma so far this season.
According to Sky Sports (via asromalive), the 27-year-old is one of the candidates to partner Pogba in the 2017/18 campaign.
