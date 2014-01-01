Man Utd on high alert as AC Milan have no buy-back clause on Serie A star

Italian media outlet Sky Sport report that AC Milan have no buy-back clause to resign former youth team midfielder Bryan Cristante from Atalanta.



The Rossoneri sold Cristante two seasons ago to Portuguese giants Benfica and did not negotiate a buy-back clause in the contract. Cristante failed to make an impact at Benfica and was loaned out to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in January 2016 where he has been a revelation so far prompting Manchester United's Portuguese manager José Mourinho to reportedly be very interested in signing him.



Atalanta have an option to make the transfer permanent which they, according to the report, will exercise before deciding on whether or not to cash in on him by selling him to the highest bidder when the transfer window opens next summer.



Cristante has featured 29 times for the Bergamaschi across all tournaments scoring 11 goals in the process and has also been linked with a move to Inter.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)