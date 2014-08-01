Man Utd on red alert as Arsenal pounce on € 65m defender
13 May at 16:11Arsenal have emerged as huge contenders for the signing of Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez. The 22-year-old is a long time target of Manchester United but according to a report of The Daily Mail, the Gunners have also joined the race to sign the Uruguay International.
Gimenez has a € 65 million release clause included in his contract with the Colchoneros but according to the British tabloid, the La Liga giants could decide to lower their demands if either Manchester United or Arsenal make an opening bid for the talented centre-back.
Gimenez is contracted with Atletico Madrid until 2018 but he has not been playing as much minutes as he was used to last season.
Although Gimenez has registered a decent amount of appearances (28 in all competitions), Diego Simeone has usually picked Stafan Savic to play alongside Diego Godin at the back.
Gimenez is not the only Atletico Madrid defender Mourinho wants to sign at Manchester United as Antoine Griezmann is also being linked with a move to the Old Trafford.
