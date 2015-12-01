Man Utd on red alert as Benfica consider removing top summer target release clause

Manchester United failed to complete the signing of Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof in the January transfer window despite the two clubs were said to have reached a final agreement for the Sweden International’s transfer at the Old Trafford.



José Mourinho reportedly decided to postpone the arrival of Lindelof to the beginning of 2017/18 campaign but the Special One’s plans could be messed up by Benfica as the Portuguese club are considering removing the release clause included in the defender’s contract.



Lindelof’s release clause is set to € 30 million but Benfica are considering removing it to cause a bidding war in the summer transfer window. Manchester United, in fact, are not the only club willing to sign Lindelof in the summer. The Swedish ace is a transfer target of Inter and Juventus as well and Benfica’s decision could eventually block Lindelof’s Manchester United move next summer.



​Lindelof, 22, has 28 appearances with the Portuguese club so far this season.

