Man Utd on red alert as Guardiola sparks transfer speculations by praising AC Milan star
15 May at 18:30Manchester City will be looking to signing a new goalkeeper in the summer given that Claudio Bravo has flopped in his first season in England. Pep Guardiola urges to sign a top class goalkeeper and his former biggest rival José Mourinho could also have the same need in case Manchester United sell David De Gea to Real Madrid.
No secret that both teams would welcome AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma with open arms. The 18-year-old is being the rossoneri first choice goalkeeper since he was only 16 year-old and he has been impressing everybody in the world of football since his first appearance with the Serie A giants.
Donnarumma’s AC Milan contract runs until 2018 and the rossoneri have yet to find an agreement with the player’s agent Mino Raiola over a contract extension.
Talking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against WBA, Guardiola praised the promising Italian goalkeeper who is regarded as Gig Buffon’s natural heir.
“He’s a top class goalkeeper, he has enormous qualities and that’s incredible given that he’s only 18 year-old”, Guardiola said.
The Sun confirms Manchester clubs will go head to head to sign the talented shotstopper who is reported to be considering extending his stay at the San Siro. His agent Mino Raiola, on the other hand, is open to listen to offers of other clubs.
Go to comments