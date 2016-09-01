Man Utd on red alert as Inter meet agent of top defensive target
18 January at 19:30Inter made contact with the agent of Victor Lindelof Fali Ramadani this past Monday to discuss a potential summer move of the Swedish centre-back who, however, is said to have already agreed a move to Manchester United.
Ramadani is the also the representative of Stevan Jovetic who has just swapped Inter with Sevilla. Inter had a meeting with Ramadani on Monday asking information about the transfer status of the 23-year-old centre-half.
According to A Bola (via zerozeropt), Inter are still interested in signing Lindelof even if Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Sweden International in the summer. The Red Devils’ have already agreed the player’s price-tag (between € 40 and € 45 million) and also have an agreement with the player.
The three parties, however, have not put pen to paper on the agreement and Inter are intended to join the race to sign Lindelof although AS Roma star Kostas Manolas is the nerazzurri priority target for the summer. In order to sign Lindelof, Inter will be required to match the transfer fee Benfica have already agreed with Manchester United.
