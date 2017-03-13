Man Utd on red alert as Inter put Belgian star on summer shopping list
14 March at 13:30Inter have emerged as solid contenders for Manchester United target Dries Mertens. The Belgian star is impressing with Napoli having scored 24 goals this season. The Belgium International has been playing as false nine to replace Arkadiusz Milik and has not taken too long to adapt to life in his new position.
The player, however, has rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Napoli throwing his future at the San Paolo in serious doubt.
Mertens is said to have had a meeting with Manchester United representatives to discuss a possible summer move, but Inter’s financial renaissance means the nerazzurri are serious contenders for the signing of the Napoli star.
The 29-year-old has less than 18 months left in his contract with Napoli and despite the club have offered him a substantial pay rise, Mertens does not want to have a release clause included in his contract with the partenopei. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will try to sign either him or Di Maria in the summer.
Go to comments