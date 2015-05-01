Manchester United have begun negotiations with midfielder Ander Herrera,

The Spaniard is now considered to be an integral part of the Red Devils’ squad, and has adapted to the defensive duties that Jose Mourinho wants him to perform.

The Mancunians recently made it clear that they wanted at least £60 million if one of his suitors - including Barcelona - were to try to approach him.

Star Sport had revealed recently that the 27-year-old would be the subject of negotiations during Man United’s current US tour.

He was rumoured, in fact, to be on the verge of agreeing to a £200,000-a-week deal, which would would ensure earnings of £41.6 million until the end of his deal.

Boss Jose Mourinho believes the Spaniard is indispensable, and has made him one of the vice-captains at the Old Trafford.

The former Atletico Bilbao made seven assists in all competitions last season.