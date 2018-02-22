Man Utd, Pogba finally sheds light on Jose Mourinho relationship

Paul Pogba’s season has been a challenging one as the Frenchman has found himself on the bench numerous times.



Pogba finally spoke about playing time and his relationship with coach Jose Mourinho amid the rumors of conflict and a possible move away from Manchester if the Portuguese tactician stays.



From Telefoot: "I respect all his choices", explained Pogba: "There are no tensions. Why do I play less? It's not me who puts the team in the field, ask him if you want to know.”



Pogba also gave his take on how he views player selections and coming off the bench, something a bit foreign for a player of his caliber.



“No, the relationship is not broken, today he is my coach and I respect his choices. I'm going through an unusual moment, because in my short career I often played 90 minutes.



“I could have been replaced, but I'm not used to starting off the bench. But this is what is happening.”