Man Utd: Pogba full of praise for Lionel Messi
20 March at 18:25Manchester United star Paul Pogba has expressed his admiration for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.
The 25-year-old Pogba has endured frustrating times in recent weeks for Manchester United and because of that, his future has come under doubt. The Frenchman has appeared in 19 games for the Red Devils this season, scoring thrice and racking up a tally of nine assists too.
In an interview with Tyc recently, Pogba has expressed his admiration for Messi, as rumors surrounding a Manchester United exit continue to lurk. Pogba said: "The first time I played against Messi, it was in the final of the Champions League in 2015 and I remember thinking I was very small."
"Messi and football are two things that go hand in hand. I admire seeing him. He does things no one else can. He has a stature that no one has, it's something special, everything he does is special."
"He is a player who has football inside, who feels football. Its incredible."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments