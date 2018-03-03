Man Utd: Pogba's agent responds to reports of feud with Mourinho

The agent of Paul Pogba, Mino Raiola, has played down speculation that the midfielder is unhappy at Manchester United and clashing with manager Jose Mourinho.



Pogba, 24, cost United a then-world record £89.3 million when he joined from Juventus in 2016 but has been kept on the sidelines of late as rumours of a rift with his Portuguese boss have emerged.



Real Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing the France international to Spain this summer, but Raiola dismissed suggestions that any meetings had taken place.



"I don't take anybody anywhere -- I'm neither a taxi nor a plane," he told Rai Sport. "Obviously if things don't go well, I'm ready to do my job, which is to find solutions for the club and for the player.



"There's no war with [Jose] Mourinho. Paul wants to win with Manchester United."



Raiola is one of the biggest, if not the biggest agent in the world.