Man Utd poised to snatch Barcelona’s number one transfer target
19 February at 21:00According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are determined to clinch the signing of Grêmio midfielder Arthur as quickly as possible.
It was recently suggested that the 21-year-old has already agreed a deal to join the Blaugrana in 2019, though it now seems as if these reports were wide of the mark.
Barça technical secretary Robert Fernández is in Brazil to handle negotiations, with the club determined not to let the player slip through their fingers while they edge closer to bringing him to the Camp Nou.
However, Manchester United have not given up hope of luring the Copa Libertadores winner to the Premier League, as manager José Mourinho sets his sights on improving the team’s options in the centre of the pitch.
The Portuguese tactician has come under fire for his inability to strike the right balance between attack and defence this season, with many critics suggesting he ought to scrap his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation in favour of a 4-3-3, which may be the best way in which to bring out the best in Paul Pogba.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments